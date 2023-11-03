Lag Ja Gale: Actress Tanisha Mehta resumes shooting after being hospitalized with head injury on set

Lead actress Tanisha Mehta aka Ishani, suffered a head injury while shooting for the show. The actress was in pain and was rushed to a close-by hospital.
Tanisha Mehta

MUMBAI: Lag Ja Gale has been a popular TV show that is winning the hearts of viewers with its entertaining storyline and impeccable performances. The story explores how the two of them choose to come together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings.

Lead actress Tanisha Mehta aka Ishani, suffered a head injury while shooting for the show. The actress was in pain and was rushed to a close-by hospital. The actress however returned to the set in a few days time despite the injury and continued shooting for her scenes. 

Tanish said in a statement, “I was really missing all the fun when I was in the hospital due to the minor head injury. Every day someone from the team would come to see me and drop off flowers and fruits, just to wish me a speedy recovery, to which I am very grateful. I wouldn’t say that the recovery process has not been difficult, but all the prayers of my well-wishers and fans gave me so much strength that I am already back at work within a couple of days.”

Fans are relieved that Tanisha has recovered and is back on the sets doing what she does best, that is playing the role of Ishani in the show. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-indiaforums

