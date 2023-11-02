Lag Jaa Gale’s Tanvee Shewale catches Tanisha Mehta in this unusual mood!

MUMBAI:Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely couple - Shiv and Ishani - who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics.

Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Tujhya Rupacha Chandana’s Tanvi Shewale roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s Lag Jaa Gale for Zee TV!

The show stars Tanisha Mehta in the lead role of Ishani.

The show also has a great ensemble cast including Aryan Arora, Tanvi Shewale, and more.

The cast is very active on Instagram and often shares the behind-the-scenes from the set and fun moments with the fans and followers. Tanvee recently took to Instagram to share a moment with fans in which she caught Tanisha in a very unusual mood, actually, all Tanisha wanted was some biryani and fans are loving the banter. Check out the moment here:

allowfullscreen>

Ishani and Shiv, may seem very different on the face of it. But what they have in common is their unconditional love for their own family and the lengths they would go to for the sake of their happiness. So, despite starting off on the wrong foot, destiny finds Shiv and Ishani coming together in matrimony for the sake of their respective siblings.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Zee TV is all set to strengthen its early pre-primetime with 2 new shows - Lag Ja Gale and Maitree!