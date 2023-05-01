Lakshmi is back on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi; check out what Aishwarya Khare is upto

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update. We are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata TV news to our viewers. Lakshmi is back and has stepped into work mode!
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read:  Malishka and Ahana of Bhagya Lakshmi reunite; is more trouble brewing for Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager our viewers are to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, we get little pieces of information from around your favorite show and celebs and we are always at the forefront of delivering that news to you!

Now, we recently came across a post from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

In these posts, we see that Aishwarya Khare is back from her exotic vacation and has jumped into work mode!

She is seen in her ‘Lakshmi’ avatar and is having some fun with her co-stars.

Check out!

What do you think of the upcoming track? Will Rishi marry Malishka?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. While they didn’t want to get separated, situations forced them to and Lakshmi’s hurt ran too deep and she made the choice. However, Rishi and Lakshmi both miss each other.

To make matters worse, Neelam announced Rishi and Malishka’s wedding and knowing Rishi is not happy, she feels he will be and learn that Lakshmi was inauspicious.

On the other hand, Rano is visited by Balwinder and he expresses his wish to marry Lakshmi. Rano however wants him to leave and he tries to scare Rano by speaking about the society.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakhsmi convinces Rishi to tie the knot with Malishka

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

