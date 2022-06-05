Lata ji has been my inspiration: Singer Palak Muchhal on giving a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus’ Naam Reh Jaayega

In an exclusive conversation with us, Palak spoke about her inspiration, the tribute, and more.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:51
MUMBAI: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame singer Palak Muchhal will be soon seen giving a tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus’ Naam Reh Jaayega. She is very excited about it.

In an exclusive conversation with us, she spoke about her inspiration, the tribute, and more.

You will be giving a tribute to Lata Manageshkar. How was your experience? 

I’m really happy to be a part of Naam Reh Jayega and about giving a genuine, heartfelt, and respectful tribute to my idol, Lata ji. Lata ji has been my inspiration. I have grown up listening to her songs. I have learnt so much from her songs. She has truly been like Goddess Saraswati to me. It is an absolute pleasure and honour for me to give this tribute. I am really happy that Gajendra Singhji from Sai Baba Telefilms and Star Plus thought of this.

Any preparations before the show?

I have grown up singing, listening to, and learning her songs. I know the lyrics of many of her songs because I’ve literally studied every song sung by her like a chapter. I knew all the songs that I had to perform. The setup was beautiful. There were live musicians, violinists, and the whole orchestra. There were some musicians who had played for the original songs with Lata ji, so it was an absolute honour. I definitely wanted to perform her songs in the best possible way. Nobody can sing like her. That’s why we were rehearsing. There was a lot of preparation that went behind the main performance, and I hope people like the final outcome.

How has Lata di inspired you in your journey?

There are many memories associated with Lata ji. She has touched my life in different ways. I remember meeting her when I was young. She had come to Indore, where I used to live along with my family. That memory is very prominent. She had information about my charity work of singing for heart patients. She told me, “Beti jo tum yeah seva ka karya kar rahi ho usse hamesha zaari rakhna, rokna mat, jab tum ek badi gayika ban jaogi kal tab bhi isse rokna mat, kyunki sahi mayno mein yahi sangeet ki aasli aaradhana hai.” Those words really inspired and motivated me in my journey and today. I can still hear them. It is a very special memory.

Riddhi Vyas's picture

Latest Video