Late Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai to tie the knot with Sheen Das

MUMBAI:Disha Salian's death had shocked one and all. She was in a relationship with Rohan Rai and now, the actor has found the love again and he will be getting married to his Piyaa Albela co-star Sheen Das. The wedding will take place in Kashmir on 22nd April and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and mehndi will happen a day prior.

Rohan revealed that they decided to get married in Kashmir as Sheen's parents getvemotional whenever they talk about Kashmir and he wants to huold beautiful memories there. The actor also revealed that the wedding rituals will be for two days and it will be attended by families and a few close friends from the industry.

Rohan stated that he was cordial with Sheen while they were shooting for Piyaa Albela, but they became fruends when he was goinf through a rough patch in his persona life.

Sheen further revealed that how their love story started. She stated that she was concerned for Rohan as a friend (after the demise of Disha). Now she will tell everyone that she is getting married to a friend. The actress revealed that she told Roshan thay she is looking for marriage proposals and he should also do the same and it was that time when Rohan asked her if they can give time to each other for a year and see if they spend the rest of the life together. Sheen says that the best patt about their relationship is that they are compatible amd emotionally available for each other.

Rohan reveals that he was feared to get into a relationship again and it was difficult for him not to remember Disha. The actor says that he didn't want to go into a relationship just as a rebound and the relationship with Sheen was organic.

He further stated that she started talking to sheen while he was grieving. While he had to explain a lot of things to people, only a few trusted him and one of them was Sheen.

Rohan has decided to take care of Disha's parents and he shares a close bond with her mother. While talking about this, Sheen said that she respects his feelings. She also stated that she doesn't want to replace Disha, but make her own place in his life.

When asked if they fear social media negativity after the announcement of their wedding, they said that there can be and if it's there they will deal with it.

