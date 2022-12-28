Late Tunisha Sharma’s former co-star Abhishek Nigam has this to say about her demise, “I honestly do not want to talk about that at all!" 

MUMBAI : The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.

Tunisha Sharma was an Indian television and film actress. She made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015. Sharma is best known for having played Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Zara/Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah, and Aadhya Verma in Internet Wala Love.

Tunisha made her film debut with Fitoor playing Young Firdaus and later played Young Diya in Baar Baar Dekho. In both these films, she played Katrina Kaif's younger version.

She was last seen in SAB TV’s Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul until 24th December when she committed suicide on the sets of the show by hanging herself in the makeup room.

The lead Sheezan Khan who was Tunisha’s rumored partner was taken into custody on the grounds of abetment to suicide. Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint and demanded a complete investigation of the case.

The news had shocked the TV industry to its core and no one can wrap their head around the fact that a young and promising actor would be gone this soon.

Condolences are pouring in from colleagues and friends and they are also reacting to the sad demise of Tunisha.

Abhishek Nigam who was a co-star of Tunisha in the show Hero Gayab Mode On and the two have collaborated on music videos as well, was left shocked and took to Instagram to share his shock at the news.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to get a comment on the sad news but he was apprehensive and he said, ‘ I really don’t want to talk about that at all, I honestly currently do not want to talk about that at all, it’s really a very sad demise and I don’t want to say anything on that, it is a difficult time and I hope that you understand”.

While this has been a very difficult time for the family and friends of the late Tunisha Sharma, the investigation is ongoing when her boyfriend and co-star Sheezan is concerned.

He was taken to Vasai court today for the hearing and reports are suggesting that police is going to be asking for an extension on the custody.

Well, there is no doubt that it has been tough on both families, and as soon as the investigation is done, new details will come out.

