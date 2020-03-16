Latest Update! ‘Hamari Wali Good News’ fame Raghav Tiwari roped in for Colors TV show ‘Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: The makers of Sirf Tum, which features Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena as the lead couple, are all set to introduce Hamari Wali Good News (HWGN) fame Raghav Tiwari to play another male lead in the show.

He says, “It’s the entry of a new male lead. The show is taking a time leap and my character will be introduced opposite Suhani’s (Eisha Singh) life. I play a happy-go-lucky guy, who tries to make everyone happy around him. My character is positive and layered, too. Suhani ki life mein ek ladya aaya hai jo uski life ko achha karna chahta hai. Now, whether his entry will result in a love triangle, only time will tell.”

My character in Sirf Tum is quite challenging…that’s the reason I took it up. To be honest, I prefer playing challenging characters to romancing on screen. That allows me to do something different, learn during the course of the show and enjoy playing the part.”

Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. The makers are trying every trick in the book to keep the audience hooked on the show ever since it was moved from 8:00 pm to an early evening slot of 6:00 pm.