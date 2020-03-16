Latest Update! ‘Hamari Wali Good News’ fame Raghav Tiwari roped in for Colors TV show ‘Sirf Tum

Hamari Wali Good News (HWGN) fame Raghav Tiwari is soon to appear in Colors TV show Sirf Tum that features Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:00
Latest Update! ‘Hamari Wali Good News’ fame Raghav Tiwari roped in for Colors TV show ‘Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: The makers of Sirf Tum, which features Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena as the lead couple, are all set to introduce Hamari Wali Good News (HWGN) fame Raghav Tiwari to play another male lead in the show.

Also Read: Sirf Tum: Upcoming Twist! Suhani and Ranveer to be separated after Rakesh slips into a coma, Suhani to blame Ranveer for the same

He says, “It’s the entry of a new male lead. The show is taking a time leap and my character will be introduced opposite Suhani’s (Eisha Singh) life. I play a happy-go-lucky guy, who tries to make everyone happy around him. My character is positive and layered, too. Suhani ki life mein ek ladya aaya hai jo uski life ko achha karna chahta hai. Now, whether his entry will result in a love triangle, only time will tell.”

Also Read: Exclusive! The production house had finalised me for the role of Samaira but I was more inclined to do Nicky’s character: Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky of Sirf Tum

My character in Sirf Tum is quite challenging…that’s the reason I took it up. To be honest, I prefer playing challenging characters to romancing on screen. That allows me to do something different, learn during the course of the show and enjoy playing the part.”

Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. The makers are trying every trick in the book to keep the audience hooked on the show ever since it was moved from 8:00 pm to an early evening slot of 6:00 pm. 

Television Hamari Wali Good News Raghav Tiwari Sirf Tum Vivian Dsena Eisha Singh Shalini Kapoor Sonyaa Ayodhya Eva Ahuja Puneett Chouksey Jasmeet Babbar Sanjay Batra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing she fears from Karan Kundrra.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Post Khatron Ke Khiladi Srti Jha to be seen in Bigg Boss 16?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster...
BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode...
Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya girls Rehyna Malhotra, Aparna Mishra, and Tina Philip do this strange act on the sets | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai’s motherly concern frightens Virat
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2....
Recent Stories
AA
Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts
Latest Video