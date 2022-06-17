Latest Update! Lock Upp fame Karanvir Bohra to be summoned in connection with fraud case

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Karanvir Bohra who has allegedly duped a 41-year-old woman for Rs 1.99 crore is likely to receive summons by the Oshiwara Police. Reportedly, Karanvir and others named in the FIR have to record their statements in connection with a cheating case probed by them.

"We will be issuing summons to Karanvir Bohra and others named in the case to record their statements," senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade was quoted saying.

The Oshiwara police on Monday had filed an FIR against Bohra and others for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman, a fashion designer and garment businesswoman, of nearly Rs 1.99 crore after promising to return it at 2.5% interest.

The police had said Bohra and others had paid the complainant some amount of money, which they had taken in 2019 but failed to return the remaining amount, after which he reportedly did not respond to the woman’s repeated calls inquiring about her money.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Bohra had recently appeared on a television reality show Lock Upp and had also been a Bigg Boss contestant earlier.

