Latest Update! Lock Upp fame Karanvir Bohra to be summoned in connection with fraud case

Karanvir Bohra is a television actor who is well-known for his roles in Kkusum, Shararat, Qabool Hai and was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 08:50
Karanvir

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Karanvir Bohra who has allegedly duped a 41-year-old woman for Rs 1.99 crore is likely to receive summons by the Oshiwara Police. Reportedly, Karanvir and others named in the FIR have to record their statements in connection with a cheating case probed by them.

Also Read: Shocking! THIS Lock Upp fame booked for duping a 40-year-old woman for Rs. 1.99 crore

"We will be issuing summons to Karanvir Bohra and others named in the case to record their statements," senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade was quoted saying.

The Oshiwara police on Monday had filed an FIR against Bohra and others for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman, a fashion designer and garment businesswoman, of nearly Rs 1.99 crore after promising to return it at 2.5% interest.

Also Read: Interesting! Karanvir Bohra and Munawar Faruqui do not hold a grudge against each other after Lock Upp; here is proof

The police had said Bohra and others had paid the complainant some amount of money, which they had taken in 2019 but failed to return the remaining amount, after which he reportedly did not respond to the woman’s repeated calls inquiring about her money.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Bohra had recently appeared on a television reality show Lock Upp and had also been a Bigg Boss contestant earlier.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Television Karanvir Bohra fraud case LOCK UPP Kkusum Qubool Hai Naagin The Casino Bigg Boss Shararat Teejay Sidhu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 08:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BIG TWIST! Paakhi's shocking act towards Virat during Samrat's birthday celebration leaves Sai surprised in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see how the entire Chavan family come together to celebrate...
MAJOR TWIST! Madhav actually gets back to concious; Kairi sees Jyoti and Harry rushing to the hospital in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
EXPLOSIVE! Sundar is under the bandages as Madhav; Jyoti's plan gets failed as she ends up eating poison in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
Finally! Kiara Advani breaks her silence on her break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra
MUMBAI: Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Kiara Advani is one such actress who never fails to grab the limelight either for trolls or...
Sad! Youtuber Shiv 'Reaction King' commits suicide
MUMBAI: Popular Youtuber Shiv also known as ‘Reaction King’ has allegedly committed suicide. It has been rumoured that...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Gungun not allowed to meet Anubhav
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, the audience is going to witness...
Recent Stories
kiara
Finally! Kiara Advani breaks her silence on her break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra
Latest Video