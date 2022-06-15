Shocking! THIS Lock Upp fame booked for duping a 40-year-old woman for Rs. 1.99 crore

MUMBAI: Television actor Karanvir Bohra has been booked under fraudulent charges for allegedly cheating a 40-yr-old woman of Rs. 1.99 crores. The case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station by the woman.

A tweet quoted by ANI stated, “Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS.”

Reportedly, when the woman asked for the said amount, Karanvir and his wife Tajinder Sidhu aka Teejay Sidhu didn’t respond properly.

“The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station”, the tweet continued.

Karanvir who was last seen in reality show Lock Upp had himself revealed to be in huge debts. In the show, he revealed that there are a few cases registered against him as he has been unable to clear off 3-4 debts.

He further revealed that his career hasn't been doing well since the past seven years. He had also spoken about how he has been backstabbed and duped by many, which led him to suffer losses in crores of rupees.

