Shocking! THIS Lock Upp fame booked for duping a 40-year-old woman for Rs. 1.99 crore

Karanvir Bohra is a television actor known for his roles in Kkusum, Qabool Hai and was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’ show helmed by Ekta Kapoor

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 14:28
Karanvir

MUMBAI: Television actor Karanvir Bohra has been booked under fraudulent charges for allegedly cheating a 40-yr-old woman of Rs. 1.99 crores. The case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station by the woman.

A tweet quoted by ANI stated, “Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS.”

Also Read: INTERESTING! These lead actors of popular TV shows who eventually turned negative

Reportedly, when the woman asked for the said amount, Karanvir and his wife Tajinder Sidhu aka Teejay Sidhu didn’t respond properly.

“The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station”, the tweet continued.

Also Read: Interesting! Karanvir Bohra and Munawar Faruqui do not hold a grudge against each other after Lock Upp; here is proof

Karanvir who was last seen in reality show Lock Upp had himself revealed to be in huge debts. In the show, he revealed that there are a few cases registered against him as he has been unable to clear off 3-4 debts. 

He further revealed that his career hasn't been doing well since the past seven years. He had also spoken about how he has been backstabbed and duped by many, which led him to suffer losses in crores of rupees.

Credit: ETimes/ANI

TellyChakkar Television Karanvir Bohar LOCK UPP Qabool Hai Kkusum Teejay Sidhu Oshiwara Police Station fraud case Manoj Bohra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 14:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.  We all know that a lot of...
EXCLUSIVE! Vanraj gives a final warning to Samar, Toshu and Pakhi; Barkha is jealous of Anupamaa and accuses her of taking away her daughter
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Fame Mohammed Saud to enter SAB TVs Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world...
Bigg Boss OTT: MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Khare is all set to enter StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani gets trolled on their Metro travelling video, netizens are saying 'poor celebrities they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan  Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Maniesh Paul,...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunt
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty
Latest Video