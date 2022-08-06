Latest Update! Sonya Samoor bids adieu to ‘Sirf Tum’, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Sonya Saamoor, who plays Ranveer Oberoi’s (Vivian Dsena) best friend-turned-lover, Riya Kapoor, in Sirf Tum, has quit the show and the reason is the actress wasn’t happy with the way her track was shaping up and the overnight alteration of the storyline, which wasn’t what was promised to her. She thus the makers well in advance about her predicament over continuing on the show, which she has been a part of since it hit the tube in November last year.

Also Read: WOW: Sirf Tum actress Sonya Samoor to spend Christmas with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 besties Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey!

A source associated with the show informed us, “Yes, Sonya has decided to quit the show. She had a discussion with the producers and shared her apprehensions regarding her track with them. Both of them mutually agreed to part ways. Her track will wrap up by the end of this month. We would like to collaborate with her soon.”

Also Read: Sirf Tum actress Sonya Saamoor reveals how a MAJOR HEARTBREAK led her to become an ACTRESS!

The actress, who has been a part of several TV shows, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is best remembered for her portrayal of Ruby in the supernatural thriller, Nazar.

Sirf Tum, which features Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena as the lead couple, was launched amid much fanfare. It was moved from its original 8 pm time slot to 6 pm on July 1.

Credit: Etimes