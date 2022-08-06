Latest Update! Sonya Samoor bids adieu to ‘Sirf Tum’, scroll down to know more

Sonya Samoor who has been a part of several TV shows, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is best remembered for her portrayal of Ruby in the supernatural thriller, Nazar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 09:00
sirf tum

MUMBAI: Sonya Saamoor, who plays Ranveer Oberoi’s (Vivian Dsena) best friend-turned-lover, Riya Kapoor, in Sirf Tum, has quit the show and the reason is the actress wasn’t happy with the way her track was shaping up and the overnight alteration of the storyline, which wasn’t what was promised to her. She thus the makers well in advance about her predicament over continuing on the show, which she has been a part of since it hit the tube in November last year.

Also Read: WOW: Sirf Tum actress Sonya Samoor to spend Christmas with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 besties Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey!

A source associated with the show informed us, “Yes, Sonya has decided to quit the show. She had a discussion with the producers and shared her apprehensions regarding her track with them. Both of them mutually agreed to part ways. Her track will wrap up by the end of this month. We would like to collaborate with her soon.”

Also Read: Sirf Tum actress Sonya Saamoor reveals how a MAJOR HEARTBREAK led her to become an ACTRESS!

The actress, who has been a part of several TV shows, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is best remembered for her portrayal of Ruby in the supernatural thriller, Nazar.

Sirf Tum, which features Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena as the lead couple, was launched amid much fanfare. It was moved from its original 8 pm time slot to 6 pm on July 1.

Credit: Etimes

TellyChakkar Television Sirf Tum Sonya Samoor Vivian Dsena Eisha Singh Shalini Kapoor Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Latest Update! Sonya Samoor bids adieu to ‘Sirf Tum’, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Sonya Saamoor, who plays Ranveer Oberoi’s (Vivian Dsena) best friend-turned-lover, Riya Kapoor, in Sirf Tum,...
Mithai: MUST READ! Mithai decides to stop Sid from going to Singapore
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
Udaariyaan: OMG! Jasmine to become Fateh’s bride
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
Spy Bahu: High Point Drama! Sejal finally asks Yohan if he is a terrorist
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: HAPPINESS! Destiny unites Ram with his daughter
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As seen, Priya's...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: SAD! Ram detaches himself from all the emotions, focuses only on making money
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. From Shivi's...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Fans are going to see Abhimanyu in a completely different avatar: Sabbir Khan on Nikamma
Exclusive! Fans are going to see Abhimanyu in a completely different avatar: Sabbir Khan on Nikamma
Latest Video