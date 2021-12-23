WOW: Sirf Tum actress Sonya Samoor to spend Christmas with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 besties Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey!

MUMBAI: The cast of the rebooted version of Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 was much loved by the audience, specially the pairing of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Sonya Saamoor, who played the role of an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shares a very close bond with co-stars Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey. Thought Sonya had a brief role as Tanvi in the show, the trio hit it off instantly and often fans get to see their fun pictures on social media. Like last year, Sonya shared that Christmas will be at Erica’s as usual.

Speaking about their bond and how they connected, Sonya said, “Bonds are so natural. Even with Karan Singh Grover for that matter. When I was shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it was four months before my wedding. I just instantly connected with them. We have such a strong friendship, we share everything. We have a group, we call each other. We discuss our everyday lives. We keep in touch throughout. Erica, Shubhaavi and I are constantly in touch. We are a family… a clan. We are spiritually inclined. We want to be better human beings. Our core is same.”

