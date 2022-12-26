Latest Update! Tunisha Sharma’s body to be taken to a morgue in Meera Road

MUMBAI :We have another update on the actress’s death. The television industry is shaken by the news of Tunisha’s Sharma death and are mourning her young life that is lost to the world. She was working on Sab TV’s show, Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

Also read: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation

The news that Tunisha Sharma passed away has completely shaken the TV industry and it mourns the death of the young actress. She was just 20 years old and was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room. Sheezan Khan is arrested for abetment of suicide of the actress.

Now we have another update that her body was in JJ Hospital for postmortem, it will soon be taken to a morgue in Meera Road.

We reported that her mother blames actor Sheezan Khan for her daughter’s death and confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Actor Sheezan Khan also received a lot of backlash from the netizens.

We had previously learned according to an anonymous source, there was no suicide note found at the scene and, the production found the actress in the make up room hanging but without any marks on her body other than the mark of the noose around her neck.

The actress had headed to Sheezan’s makeup room and when the production went to call her for her shot, she didn’t respond. After a little while they broke open the room to find the actress hanging.

Also read: Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor