Latest Update! TV show ‘Brij Ke Gopal’ to wrap up, scroll down to know more

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 17:37
MUMBAI: Brij Ke Gopal, a TV show that revolved around the saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and his connect with Lord Krishna and Radha, is wrapping up in less than two months. The show started on April 11 and it will go off air on June 4.

Amit Behl who played the role of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, is disappointed with his show going off air, "IPL could be one of the reasons why the show did not garner good viewership. Also, it is difficult to determine what exactly transpired between the producers and broadcaster that they decided to pull the plug."

He further asserted that, "The entire team had worked very hard and we were like a family. We used to work in scorching heat at Naigaon and Madh Island. My skin has got tanned. Personally, I had worked very hard for the role because to speak the shlokas and sing the bhajans was not easy.”

“I had put my heart, soul and energy into this historical role and I am deeply disappointed that the show is wrapping up. received a lot of appreciation for my teamwork with Paras Arora and also for the performances with Nimay Bali and Pankay Berry." Amit concluded.

Brij Ke Gopal had Amit Behl, Paras Arora, Nimay Bali, Pankaj Berry and Manul Chudasma in important roles. Paras Arora played the role of Lord Krishna.

