Lavish! Bigg Boss OTT 2's first runner-up Abhishek Malhan shares a glimpse of a luxurious under-construction bungalow leaving everyone astounded by its interior

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2's first runner-up Since taking part in the controversial reality show, Abhishek Malhan has been the talk of the town. Abhishek is currently living the high life in his personal life. As a successful YouTuber, he is the proud owner of fancy cars and other opulent belongings. Another feather in Abhishek Malhan's cap: he and his family will soon move into their luxurious bungalow, which was paid up with their own hard-earned cash.

Abhishek Malhan offers viewers an in-depth overview of his two-story opulent bungalow, which is currently under construction, in Dimple Malhan's most recent vlog. Given his hectic schedule, Abhishek, who is currently experiencing great success, was unable to visit his home with his family. After seeing his new place, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner finally gave fans a sneak peek at his lavish residence since he was so excited.

The opulent new residence of Abhishek Malhan is undoubtedly a dream come true. You will be astounded by the number of features in this property, which includes a guest room, a game room, an inbuilt theater, a gym, and more. One remarkable aspect of his opulent residence is that every room has its own balcony, providing sufficient airflow throughout the entire house.

Living room

The large living room of Abhishek Malhan's new home is decorated in white and gold. The area is made more appealing by the beautifully built ceiling and the stunning white and off-white wall texture. The room's appearance is greatly enhanced by the golden lights that round the ceiling. In the living room, a small stage-like structure is also designed and fixed to a wall. A semi-circular sofa set will soon be positioned next to this stage.

Kitchen

Abhishek gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look into his golden, white, and grey-themed kitchen. It has a middle platform and multiple cupboards on the right side of the kitchen, both of which are exquisitely designed. Abhishek's large house has a contemporary flair mixed with a dash of grandeur thanks to this open kitchen.

Room of Abhishek's parents

Abhishek gave a brief tour of his parent's room, which features beautiful wall and ceiling decorations and a calm white tone. The stunning white lights on the ceiling and walls improve the home's overall appearance. This room is on the ground floor of his home and has a large walk-in closet and a balcony.

First Bedroom

The bedroom on the first floor has an amazing square ceiling. The wonderful interplay of the ceiling's patterned golden and bronze lighting is what really draws attention to this space. Given the room's all-black motif, the ceiling enhances the overall appearance of the space. This big bedroom has an atmosphere that is very remarkable. In addition, the first-floor bedroom features a walk-in closet and a tastefully decorated bathroom with a bathtub.

First gaming room

Abhishek takes the audience on a tour of an extensive gaming room, which may be his own or the gaming room of his brother Nischay Malhan. This gaming area features a balcony that is connected to it and is based on black and white walls.

Guest room

Abhishek also gave his fans a peek into his guest room, which is still under development and features a walking wardrobe so that visitors may comfortably settle into this spacious home.

Second gaming room

With an all-black motif, this room was located on the second floor. Fans would notice multicolored lighting in the gaming area part. He said that the space and the vibrant lighting would improve the appearance and atmosphere of this gaming area.

Second bedroom

The theme of the second room is also entirely black. The room's rotating square partition was explained in detail by Abhishek. He said that the TV will be placed behind this divider, which can be turned to face either way. There is also a connected balcony in this room.

Gym area

Abhishek then provided a behind-the-scenes look at the indoor gym. Mirrors adorn the walls of this gym area, which adds to its aesthetically pleasing all-white theme.

Theater

Next, the YouTuber unveiled the most anticipated and stunning feature of his home: a roomy built-in theater. The first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 revealed to his followers that the theater's interior is finished even if the large screen and chairs haven't been installed yet.

