Legal Trouble! FIR lodged against Munawar Faruqui enthusiastic fan for UNAUTHORIZED drone usage during Bigg Boss victory celebration

MUMBAI: After using an unauthorized drone at the comedian's Bigg Boss 17 victory celebrations in Mumbai, a Munawar Faruqui fan found himself in hot water. On Sunday night, Munawar was declared the Bigg Boss 17 winner. He had received the trophy, a car, and cash for Rs 50 lakhs from Salman Khan. When Munawar returned to his hometown of Dongri on Monday, he was welcomed with a lavish celebration. Images and videos from the lavish festivities went viral. In one of them, people mobbed Munawar as he stood on the sunroof.

(Also read: Whoa! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome by his fans in Dongri, check out video)

The photo demonstrated the comedian's widespread appeal. Still, Mumbai Police have also taken notice of the mentioned shot. It has come to light that an unregistered drone was used to take the images and recordings. It has now come to light that a drone operator is the subject of a formal complaint filed by Dongri Police. Arbaaz Yusuf Khan has been recognized as the operator. Police have taken his drone camera away.

Abhishek Kumar and Munawar were fighting for the prize. It took a moment for everyone to realize that Salman Khan was serious when he declared Munawar's name as the winner. When the comedian's name was revealed as the popular reality show's winner, he was thrilled. Along with him, his mother and sister had watched the show and were thrilled with joy over his victory.

The comedian frequently appeared distraught and teary-eyed during his time on the show, despite his constant attempts to make the audience laugh with his one-liners. Numerous scandals have dogged Munawar's time on the show, including claims that he had been two-timing with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi and pre-existing marriage proposals before moving into the Bigg Boss house. Despite these obstacles, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the popular reality show's winner and won the hearts of Bigg Boss fans.

Credit- News 18