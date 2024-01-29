Whoa! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome by his fans in Dongri, check out video

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17 has finally concluded and Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience. He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

Munawar, no doubt has a colossal fan following who have ultimately helped him win Bigg Boss 17. After his exit from the house, he was seen on the roads of Dongri where the stand up comedian grew up and the fans showered overwhelming love on him. In the video, Munawar is seen holding his BB 17 trophy and standing with it through the roof of his car and waving at the crowd! Check out the amazing video here;

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar played the game in a dignified manner and he finally emerged as the winner of the game.

Speaking recently about his friendship with Mannara, Munawar said, “For Mannara the friendship and respect will always be there and that won’t change as the statement that I made was for something but now that’s in the game and let it be a statement only.”

