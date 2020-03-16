Lesser-Known Facts! Here is what you have to know about Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin turns a year old. The actress best known for Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and more TV shows turns 32, yet doesn't look a day over 20. The Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is quite charming and has a huge fan following online.

Today, we will be having a look at the list of South Indian films that Jasmin was a part of before she entered Hindi television.

Also Read:

Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin breaks her silence on her marriage with Aly Goni, says, "It's not happening anytime soon; we are still kids"

Jasmin was a part of Simbu and Anushka Shetty's Vaanam. The film was released in 2011 and it marked Jasmin's debut in South cinema as well. It was a remake of Allu Arjun's Vedam.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress made her Kannada film debut with Meera Nandan and Komal Kumar's Karodpathi. However, not everyone knows about Jasmin Bhasin's tryst with South cinema or only remembers his roles from the TV industry.

Up next was Beware of Dogs for Jasmin Bhasin. It is a Malayalam language comedy-drama film starring Siju Wilson, Sekhar Menon, Sanju Sivram, and Sreenath Bhasi. Beware of Dogs was released in 2014.She was seen romancing Sairam Shankar in Dillunnodu. The film was a rom-com in which Jasmin played the role of Chaitra. Dillunnodu also starred Priyadarshini Ghosh and Brahmanandam.

Also Read:

Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside

In 2014 itself, Jasmin featured in Telugu film as well. Veta is an action film starring Srikanth, Tarun, Madhuurima and Ajaz Khan.

In 2015, she was seen in a Telugu language anthology film starring Adivi Sesh, Nikitha Narayan, Chaitanya Krishna, Kamal Kamaraju, Mahat Raghavendra and Swathi Deekshith.

In 2016, Jasmin starred in Siddharth, Avinash Raghudevan, Sanath Reddy's Jil Jung Juk which was a Tamil language black comedy film that dealt with themes such as butterfly effect, post-apocalyptic and futuristic fiction.

Credit: BollywoodLife