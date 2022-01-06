Lesser-Known Facts! Here is what you have to know about Karan V Grover’s better half

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover got hitched to his ladylove Poppy Jabbal in an intimate ceremony. The couple were dating for quite some time and finally exchanged the wedding vows on May 31. But who is Poppy Jabbal?

Poppy Jabbal is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is an extremely talented actress, anchor, model and more. She has worked as a host for numerous sports shows and is a very popular influencer. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The actress recently came to the limelight with the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ (2018). She had also worked in some Punjabi movies.

The beautiful actress was born and brought up in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. She did her graduation from London College of Fashion, London, England. In 2009, she participated in ‘Gladrags Mega Model Manhunt’ and won the title of ‘Best Body’.

Poppy has done hosting for many sports shows like ‘Pro Wrestling League Khel Fauladi’ (2015) and ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ (2014-15). She had also hosted a Zee UK show named ‘Trendsetters’, which telecasted more than 500 episodes.

The actress made her film acting debut with the movie Mahi NRI in 2017, opposite Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu. She has also worked in the movie Uda Aida (2019).

