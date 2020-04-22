List of TV shows which are shot in the beautiful locales of foreign countries

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has changed a lot over the past few years and is rapidly seeing lots of progressions. Initially, there were just a few channels but now there are a huge variety of channels for each category of viewers that telecast a series of shows.

With growing viewership, the producers are willing to spend a wholesome to give the viewers a visual experience. Nowadays, we often see the cast and crew of shows heading abroad to shoot some sequences. This helps to attract the audience and make the serial more interesting and beautiful.

So, here is the list of TV shows which were shot in some of the most beautiful locations of the foreign land.

1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show on Star Plus is the viewers' favourite. The show has been shot several times in various countries like Bangkok, Cape Town, Hong Kong, and Zurich.

2. Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Ekta Kapoor's show has always been larger than lives in every way. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer serial was shot for some sequences in Dubai and Australia.

3. Diya Aur Baati Hum

Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid's show has been shot for some romantic sequences in the beautiful city of Singapore.

4. Rab Se Sohna Ishq

Ekta Kaul, Ashish Sharma and Kanan Malhotra starrer show was shot for many episodes in London.

5. Saath Nibahana Saathiya

Star Plus' popular drama series was shot in Lake Geneva, Ticino, Swiss Alps, and Lucerne with many members of the star cast.

6. Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

The popular show starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan was shot for many sequences in Switzerland.

7. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show was shot in the beautiful city of Australia for many romantic scenes.

Well, these are just a few and there will be many shows in future which will have beautiful sequences being shot in foreign lands giving the viewers a breathtaking experience.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.