Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar to participate in the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar will participate in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 21:25
Lock Up Season 2

MUMBAI:     TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

( ALSO READ :Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has been approached for the show and the makers are in talks with him though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then Manveer will come on board and he is apt for the show as we did see his game in Bigg Boss Season 10.

Would you like to see Manveer Gurjar in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut Afsana Khan Arshi Khan Jasleen Matharu Neha Bhasin Moose Jattanaha Manveer Gurjar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 21:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Sahiba develops a soft corner for Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “As a filmmaker I would want to make movies and web series both” Vikramaditya Motwani
MUMBAI:Over the time with his amazing filmmaking contribution director Vikramaditya Motwani has been winning the hearts...
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:     TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of...
MUST-READ! Mughda Chaphekar talks about her Prachi and Kumkum Bhagya, saying, “ I kinda let go but Prachi never let goes”! Read More!
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Must Read! Neha Bhasin, one of the most trolled celebrities?
MUMBAI:     Over time with her beautiful contribution, singer Neha Bhasin has created a strong mark in the hearts and...
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
MUMBAI:With his amazing acting contribution and characters, actor Aparshakti Khurana has created a strong mark in the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
MUST-READ! Mughda Chaphekar talks about her Prachi and Kumkum Bhagya, saying, “ I kinda let go but Prachi never let goes”! Read
MUST-READ! Mughda Chaphekar talks about her Prachi and Kumkum Bhagya, saying, “ I kinda let go but Prachi never let goes”! Read More!
Neha Bhasin
Must Read! Neha Bhasin, one of the most trolled celebrities?
Siddharth +Avneet
Oh No! All’s not well between Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, the actor spills the beans! Read More
Audience Perspective: Fans believe that Satya is reviving the original fun Sai in Ghum Hai Kiiskey Pyaar Mein, here’s why!
Audience Perspective: Fans believe that Satya is reviving the original fun Sai in Ghum Hai Kiiskey Pyaar Mein, here’s why!
Dhruv
Exclusive! Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan on his bond with the cast “I have done 3 shows but I still feel like I have a lot to learn.”
OMG! Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan quits social media for this shocking reason
OMG! Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan quits social media for this shocking reason