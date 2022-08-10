Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi to be part of the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:16
Lock Up Season 2

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

( ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

As per sources, MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

If things work out then he could come on board and he could be apt for the show as we have seen a glimpse on MTV Roadies.

Would you like to see Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani in Lock Upp Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut Afsana Khan Arshi Khan Jasleen Matharu Neha Bhasin Moose Jattanaha Manveer Gurjar Bani J Akash Dadlani Hamid Barkzi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee hits a century!
MUMBAI: It's celebration time for team 'Kathaa Ankahee' as they hit their first century by completing 100 episodes!...
Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous hits?
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the big screens today. The movie has...
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi to be part of the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous hits?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
Kathaa Ankahee
Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee hits a century!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji to participate in the show ?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?
Erica Fernades
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Erica Fernades spills the beans on if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Arti Singh
What! Check out the shocking thing that Arti Singh said about her co - ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill