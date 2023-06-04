Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana to participate in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana has been offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation of the same.
LOCK UPP SEASON 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

( ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

If things work out, she will come on board for the upcoming season.

She would be apt for the show as the audience have seen a game in Bigg Boss and she is the perfect choice for the show.

Surbhi in Bigg Boss 12 was one of the finalists of the show and emerged as the fourth runner up of the show.

Would you like to see Surbhi in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

About Author

