Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin to be part of the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and the makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin has been roped in for the upcoming season.
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the singer.

If everything falls in place then the singer would come on board and this would be her second reality show post-Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

She is also apt for the show as somewhere she does know how to play the game.

Would you like to see Neha Bhasin in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

