Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Bos 15 contestant Moose Jattana to participate in the upcoming season?

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg boss OTT and Bigg Bos 15 contestant Moose Jattana has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the her and the makers.

If things work out, she would come on board. She is apt for the show as we have watched her playing the game superbly on Roadies and Bigg Boss OTT.

Would you like to see Moose Jattana in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

