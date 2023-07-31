Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Puneet Superstar confirms his participation in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

A few months ago the show was all set to begin and the producer Ekta Kapoor had also confirmed that a new season will begin but then due to legal issues the show has been put on hold.

We came across a video where Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant and social media influencer has confirmed his participation in the upcoming season of Lock Upp.

In a recent interview, he said that he will be going on Lock Upp Season 2 and soon the audience will watch him on the show and the first thing that he would do is he will tell Kangana how much he loves her and then they will get married and have good babies.

Well, there is no doubt that Puneet could be a good contender for the show as we had seen in a stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Are you excited to see Puneet on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

