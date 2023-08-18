Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul to participate in the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul has been approached for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:07
Nitibha Kaul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul has been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Nitibha was a part of Bigg Boss Season 10 where she played the game well and went quite ahead in the game.

Well, Lock up is gearing for Season  2 and soon a formal confirmation will be followed.

Would you like to watch Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul in Lock Upp Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:07

