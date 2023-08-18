Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky to participate in the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky has been approached to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 21:04
Akashdeep

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

ALSO READ :Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out, Akashdeep Saigal would be taking a part in the show. He seems to be a good choice, as we have already witnessed his impressive game in Bigg Boss Season 5.

Would you like to watch Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli in Lock Upp Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut Afsana Khan Arshi Khan Jasleen Matharu Neha Bhasin Moose Jattanaha Manveer Gurjar Bani J Akash Dadlani Nikki Tamboli Akashdeep Saigal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 21:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal and more actresses who were replaced in the sequels
MUMBAI: We have mostly seen that when a sequel to a film is made, the male lead is the same, but the female lead gets...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Tragedy strikes the Brar family!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “As an actor we should be showing the mirror of society with our movies” Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have on ott space, the actress has been...
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, and share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting!
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Exclusive! Tanvi Gadkari and Rohal Pal roped in for Amazzon Mini TV’s Campus Beats!
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt
WOAH! Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal and more actresses who were replaced in the sequels
Latest Video
Related Stories
Reyansh
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, and share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting!
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar joins the cast of COLORS’ ‘Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta’
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma performs one of the most dangerous stunts on the show
Wagle Ki Duniya
What is Vandana hiding from her family amidst the wedding celebrations in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
India’s Best Dancer 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Terence Lewis compliments Aniket’s dance saying, “You matched up to the level of Hollywood’s dancing legends"
Kunal Sinh Dodia
Proving that he can be a responsible son, contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia charms Mr. Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’