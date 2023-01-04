Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Naina Singh to be part of the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and the makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Naina Singh has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.
The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

Naina Singh has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Naina earlier was a part of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and she emerged as the winner of the show and was also a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Would you like to see Naina in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

