Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant to be a part of the upcoming season?

Lock Upp is coming up with another season and makers have already started approaching contestants for the show. As per sources, Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant have been approached, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 18:54
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.
 
The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

As per sources, Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant have been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, both Sherlyn and Rakhi grabbed the headlines as they had become friends after filing cases against each other and Sherlyn stood by Rakhi when she has issues in her marriage.

Well, there is no doubt that it will be interesting to see the two together in a reality show and they would be super entertaining.

This season Ekta Kapoor had said that it won’t be streaming digitally and it will be telecasted on television.

The fans are waiting for the new season and are eagerly wanting to know who would be contestants.

