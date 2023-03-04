Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin; the tentative date is out

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and the makers have already contacted celeberties for the same. Now the tentative date is out and soon the show will go on air.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 12:37
Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, the tentative date for the launch of the serial is 17th April 2023, and it will air on Zee Tv, though there is no confirmation on the same.

(ALSO READ: Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )

The timings of the show are yet to be decided and soon a formal announcement will be done.

The fans are excited for the new season to begin and eager to know who would be the contestant for this season.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant while talking to the media indirectly confirmed that she would be part of the show and said that she is looking forward to the conversation she would be having with Kangana Ranaut.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the contestant on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Afsana Khan Naina Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Upcoming Twist! Veer falls for Esha, Armaan to create issues
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance
MUMBAI:   Priyanka Chopra recently made it to the headlines after revealing in a podcast that she decided to make a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:Shocking! Manveer faints seeing Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive information from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance

Latest Video

Related Stories
nidhi bhavsar
Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah
MTV Roadies Season 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: WOW! New promo out! Sonu Sood reveals the auditions have begun and three known celebrities will be joining him during the audition round
MASTERCHEF SEASON 7
MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The show isn’t over; the judges begin to cook and the contestants would judge them
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart
Lock Upp Season 2
OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals a shocking reason for opting out of Lock Upp Season 2