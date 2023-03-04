Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin; the tentative date is out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, the tentative date for the launch of the serial is 17th April 2023, and it will air on Zee Tv, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The timings of the show are yet to be decided and soon a formal announcement will be done.

The fans are excited for the new season to begin and eager to know who would be the contestant for this season.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant while talking to the media indirectly confirmed that she would be part of the show and said that she is looking forward to the conversation she would be having with Kangana Ranaut.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the contestant on the show.

