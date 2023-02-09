Lock Upp Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming season?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show there is news doing the rounds that he has been approached to be the host of the show Lock Upp Season 2
LOCK UPP

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning.

Though Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and has become the audience's favourite.’

Now there is news doing the rounds that  he has been approached to be the host of the show Lock Upp Season 2 while some reports suggest that he would be the jailer of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek is demanded by many makers of the show post his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

If there is any truth to this news then it’s a huge jump for Abhishek to be the host of this reality show, because earlier in an interview Karan Kundrra had confirmed that he was jailer of the show for the upcoming season.

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning in a few months from now and the fans are excited to see who would be the new contestants of the show.

Would you want to see Abhishek as the new host of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

