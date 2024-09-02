Lol! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare recreate a famous scene from THIS movie, check out the hilarious twist

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos.
MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show. 

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit's fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. 

Rohit has now recreated the famous scene from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But there is a hilarious twist to it Just like SRK, Rohit is standing at the train door with hi shand out for Aishwarya to run and get inside. However, as soon as she gets in, Rohit jumps out himself and shuts the door on her.

Check out the hilarious video here;

 

 

What are your thoughts on Rohit’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

