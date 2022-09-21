LOL! Look who exposed Pravisht Mishra's HILARIOUS truth on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery, and it's not Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI; Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the top shows on Indian television. The track of the show is immensely loved by the audience.

Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change.

The show stars Ulka Gupta, Pravishta Mishra, Parvati Sehgal, Ayush Anand, Palak Agarwal, Payal Gupta, and Arjit Taneja.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Recently Payal Gupta, aka Charmie, took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reel with Pravisht Mishra and Palak Agarwal from the sets. They can be seen lip-syncing to a trending dialogue of Shehnaaz Gill.

Check out the reel here:

The plot is taking some interesting turns with the recent introduction of Agastya. While it is all high-tension drama on-screen, the cast never fails to entertain their fans off-screen with fun glimpses from the set.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.