Lol! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Tushar Dhembla has 'shower' on set, check out his video

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television and Tushar Dhembla’s entry in the show has brought back all the mystery and thrill that the audience was looking forward to. While there were a lot of tracks which kept the audience on the edge of their seats with characters such as Rumi and Angad’s doppelganger, Tushar’s entry as Garry has brought a lot of spice in the show.

Also Read-Exclusive! My character is full of layers and there is not a single moment where Seerat comes across as dull: Roopam Sharma on being a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann

Tushar has a huge fan following on Instagram and recently shared a video of himself where he is seen spraying himself and captioned the video, “Water Spray? Neah, it's a baby shower!”

Check out his story here;

What are your thoughts on Tushar’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

As per the current track of the show, Garry emerges as a pillar of support for Keerat and Sahiba, marking a stark contrast from his earlier stance. This change in Garry's character raises questions about his motives and loyalties, making him a potential wall of support for the Brar family.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar



