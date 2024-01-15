Lol! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Tushar Dhembla has 'shower' on set, check out his video

While there were a lot of tracks which kept the audience on the edge of their seats with characters such as Rumi and Angad’s doppelganger, Tushar’s entry as Garry has brought a lot of spice in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:07
Tushar

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television and Tushar Dhembla’s entry in the show has brought back all the mystery and thrill that the audience was looking forward to. While there were a lot of tracks which kept the audience on the edge of their seats with characters such as Rumi and Angad’s doppelganger, Tushar’s entry as Garry has brought a lot of spice in the show. 

Also Read-Exclusive! My character is full of layers and there is not a single moment where Seerat comes across as dull: Roopam Sharma on being a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann

Tushar has a huge fan following on Instagram and recently shared a video of himself where he is seen spraying himself and captioned the video, “Water Spray? Neah, it's a baby shower!”

Check out his story here;

What are your thoughts on Tushar’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

As per the current track of the show, Garry emerges as a pillar of support for Keerat and Sahiba, marking a stark contrast from his earlier stance. This change in Garry's character raises questions about his motives and loyalties, making him a potential wall of support for the Brar family.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 


 

Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Angad Roopma Sharma Sirat Tushar Dhembla Garry Prachi hada Kirat Jatin Arora Veer spoiler TellyChakkar Teri Meri Doriyaann
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
MUMBAI : Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing...
Dhruv Tara: Masterplan! Suryapratap plots to poison Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience has been enjoying the...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Finally! Dakku fights Vandana’s court case
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke:Major drama! Pashminna wants Avinash to accept her as his daughter
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash hides Pallavi’s condition from his family
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Sriti Jha
Aww! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha reshares a sweet post by her co-star on Makar Sankranti, check it out
Surbhi Chandna
It’s official! Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma make their MARRIAGE announcement
Bhakti Rathod
Bhakti Rathod, aka Kesar Baa, from the Star Plus Show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!
Prince Narula
Congrats: Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!