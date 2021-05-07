Look how Ayesha Singh aka Sayi prepped co-star Mitaali Nag for a scene in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is constantly entertaining us with the various twists and turns in the story.

The show has seen how Sai and Virat got separated due to the misunderstanding and she left Virat's house forever.

However, Virat went on a mission where he got shot while killing the terrorist.

This incident brought Sai and Virat closer after she learnt how Virat's life was in danger.

Now that Virat is fine, Sai has forgotten everything and they are back together.

While a lot of drama goes on on the show, the star cast enjoys equally behind the camera as well.

A video shared by Ayesha Singh on her Instagram handle shows how she is having some fun as she shoots for a scene with her co-star Mitaali Nag.

We can see Ayesha showing her notorious side as she wants to bite Mitaali so that her scene comes out well.

Mitaali is stunned by Ayesha's craziness and says no.

Take a look:

We all know that Ayesha and Mitaali are extremely close to each other and they share a great bond.

Both the beauties get along really well on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles.

