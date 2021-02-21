Look who is Anjali Tatrari's FAVOURITE co-stars from the sets of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress has become a household name for her wonderful performance and her role Niya Sharma.

We all know how the show portrayed the beautiful bond between a father and daughter. Varun Badola played Anjali's onscreen father.

And now, she is gearing up for her new show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which will also air on Sony TV. Anjali is paired opposite Kunal Saluja and fans are eagerly waiting to see this brand new jodi on the small screen.

The show is the second season of Saas Bina Sasural and it is surely going to be a visual treat for the viewers.

Anjali is having a gala time shooting with the show's star cast. We have seen her sharing some fun pictures and videos from the sets.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Anjali got candid about her shooting experience so far with the star cast.

On being asked to reveal her favourite co-stars from the sets, Anjali was quick to reveal two names.

Anjali said, "I am extremely close to 'Daddu'. The character is played by veteran star Sanat Vyas and papa whose character is portrayed by Darshan Jariwala. I share a great bond with both of them on-screen and off-screen as well."

Well, both of them are veteran stars with lots of experience and I simply love working with them.

Well, Anjali has already developed a sweet bond with these two amazing actors!

