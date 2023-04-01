Looks like Udaariyaan fame ‘NikNaaz’ aka Samarth Jurel and Sonakshi Batra strongly believe in making Memories, see for yourself

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti.
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

We can see that Samarth Jurel and Sonakshi Batra have gotten together for a social media trend and are photographing some adorable moments together.

Check out the post here!

They manage to get some cute clicks and we think these 'photographs' will stay with them for a long time as memories!

We are overjoyed to see that our favorite stars get along so well, off camera too and we couldn’t get enough of them!

What do you think of their bond?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Nehmat’s life went through a lot of life-altering changes on the show and we just hope she finds her silver lining soon!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ekam saves Harleen and ends up getting injured too and is now admitted in the hospital. While Harleen and Nehmat both are eager to see him, Harleen fights with the nurse and gets in to see her hero.

Meanwhile, Nehmat is confused seeing her and later cries for him to get better. The doctors think that Ekam possibly wants Nehmat to be there and just as she is about to get closer, Advait stops her and takes her away.

Ekam’s bp falls and the doctors tell Rupy that just a miracle could save him.

