LOVE GOALS! Aishwarya Sharma calls her birthday, "NOT SECRETIVE ANYMORE" adding a romantic click with hubby Neil Bhatt

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals. 30th November was the big day for the duo and Neil Bhatt aka the Dulha is all set to get his Dulhan.

The duo recently hosted their reception in Mumbai and invited the whole cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, their other celeb friends and more. A special guest graced their reception that is Rekhaji. She not only gave them blessings but also brought some really amazing gifts with her.

Today, the gorgeous much celebrates her birthday and reveals a really cute anecdote from her birthday last year where Neil and Aishwarya were still in their dating phase and kept these celebrations much private. Now that the duo is man and wife, Aishwarya decided to take to her Instagram and reveal that, ' My Last birthday December 8th 2020 was so secretive and very special to me because we didn’t tell anyone about our relationship but this birthday is not secretive & has become more special to me, the surprise you gave me was priceless i am so happy seriously not expecting that... I love you so much my Husband I am so proud to call you that '

Last night hubby Neil and BFF Ashna Kishore surprised her with a small birthday party at home. They got her cakes to devour and turned her first birthday after marriage really special.

