NeilKiAish: Neil and Aishwarya's happily ever after moment

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals. Today is the big day for the duo and Neil Bhatt aka the Dulha is all set to get his Dulhan.

Check out the Baraat and Baraati's all set to bring Aishwarya home. Earlier we saw Neil's baraat on their way to the venue, and they have finally reached the gate and ladki waale are ready to welcome them. Neil and Aishwarya are sitting at the wedding aisle for the first puja. Aishwarya looks ethereal in the Dulhan joda and we cannot keep our eyes off the duo. Check out Aishwarya's beauteous entry for the wedding, her lehenga will make you want to get married right away. And Neil waiting for his bride at the wedding aisle.

You wouldn't want to miss out Neil and Aishwarya's phere and when he will fill her hairline with sindoor for the happily ever after moment.

Check out the video:

For the sangeet ceremony, Neil and Aishwarya twinned in beautiful pastel peach outfits. The groom squad rocked and gave a performance on the popular song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ from the movie ‘Good Newzz’. Neil who is a great dancer performed a solo act on the song ‘Malhari’. Aishwarya gave her solo performance on the Padmavat song 'Ghoomar'. However, the duet performance by Aishwarya and Neil were the highlight of the function. The duo performed on the title track of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. They also presented an act wherein they revealed the details about their love story.

