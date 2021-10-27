LOVE GOALS! Kanwar begins celebrating Alice's Pre-Birthday with THIS GIFT

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Also read: COUPLE GOALS! Fans call Kanwar and Alice 'Made for Each Other' after Shiva's wardrobe transformation for Raavi in Pandya Store

Fans have always been in awe of Kanwar and Alice, they are showered an equal amount of love offscreen as well. The duo has been spelling all things love with their recent posts on their Instagram handle.

Be it Shiva Raavi's nok jhok or Alice and Kanwar's love-filled day outs. Alice's birthday is soon to come this week, Alice received a beautiful surprise from beau Kanwar for her pre-birthday celebrations. He got her a gorgeous bouquet for her birthday celebration.

Check out the gift:

Currently, in the show, Suman's inclination towards Disha makes Raavi jealous. She begins to realise that her feelings have taken over all the past disputes. Shiva and Raavi finally realise all the love that they have for each other but won't accept it, who will come to their rescue this time?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store: Disha to get LOCKED, Dhara and Rishita responsible?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com