LOVE IS IN THE AIR! AbhiRa's love story to take a new turn in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu finds Akshara at the hospital. He calls her to his cabin and Akshara tells him that they should forget about the past and move on. Abhimanyu makes Akshara dance and sends her out of the cabin right then Aarohi comes searching for Abhi and fumes in jealousy seeing Akshara there, will she spew her poisonous words again?

Well, Akshara and Abhimanyu's pair has turned into a major hit and fans often wait for their romantic BTS. Yet another such moment was captured by the crew that left the fans awestruck. The BTS hinted that what fans wished for AbhiRa shall come true soon, the duo strikes a romantic moment stuck under the sheets.

Check out the BTS:

In the upcoming episode, Manjari goes to the Goenka's and reveals that they would need to postpone the wedding due to some issues, to which Dadi asks her whether they are interested in getting Aarohi married to Abhi or not? If not then they must clear it right away before it breaks Aarohi's heart again. What will be Manjari's answer to this?

