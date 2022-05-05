Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral

Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. And this is how they are enjoying their time together.
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral and we have all our hearts!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are enjoying their first date.

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories

Some pictures of their first date have gone viral on social media wherein both Anupamaa and Anju are both seen getting romantic with each other. Rupali aka Anupamaa is seen wearing a black shimmery sequined saree with less makeup, whereas Anuj is all decked up in a black-and-white blazer and is looking super handsome.

We saw in the pictures that Anuj has kept his hand on Anupamaa’s hair and they both seem lost in themselves. They are seen holding their hands and walking in a romantic way. They also pose like Titanic’s Rose and Jack.

In the viral pictures, they were seen dancing and eating as well. Undoubtedly, their chemistry is sizzling, and this turns out to be a dream date.

Also read: Love is in the air! Anupamaa's Maan is back with a bang, Check out

Well, aren’t the glimpses romantic and adorable?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Anuj Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production Disney Hotstar Alpana Buch Maan maan ki paheli date TellyChakkar
