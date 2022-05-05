Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral and we have all our hearts!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are enjoying their first date.

Some pictures of their first date have gone viral over the social media wherein both Anupamaa and Anju are both seen very romantic with each other. Rupali aka Anupamaa is seen wearing black coloured shimmery sequined saree and her hair is left open with less makeup whereas Anuj is all decked up in black and white blazer and is looking super duper handsome.

We saw in the pictures that Anuj has kept his hand on Anupamaa’s hair and they both seemed very much lost in themselves. They both are seen holding their hands and walking in a romantic way. They also posed like Titanic’s Rose and Jack. They are hugging and touching each other’s faces as well.

In the viral pictures they were seen dancing and eating as well. Undoubtedly, their chemistry looked indeed very eye pleasing and surely an example of the dream date.

Omg ... Wat did i see here ?? She bent down to kiss him ?? Their progression has broken all maryada #Anupamaa #MaAn #MaAnKiShadi

MAAN KI PEHLI DATE pic.twitter.com/YonXNmokIe — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) May 5, 2022

This is how apparently "not-anymore-rich" couples go for date in



Kuch BHI! BHAKKKK



Hottest or not, they are ROYAL SUPREMOSHUT UP & SIT DOWN, peasants



MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #MaAnKiShaadi



#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/l9JwL3mxOl —(@AajKiRadha) May 5, 2022

My fav movie... My fav scene won't be same again

Not just they did justice to it but has got a level up with their hotness

MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnKiShaadi@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/nhsO4gShGl — Garima (@Garima1597) May 5, 2022

"By your side and in your arms - this is the best way to spend my life forever"

MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/CJcRqpKlr9 — MaAn Ki Beti(Maryada Gone kapadia)(@Beti_Maryada) May 5, 2022

Redefining intimacy and romance on ITV.

Our Man #AnujKapadia clad in a suit. Our Lady #Anupamaa in. It's not alws abt shirtless bodies or low cut/off shoulderblouses and def not age related. Soft touch, hand holds, deep locks are here to stay.

MAAN KI PEHLI DATE pic.twitter.com/Z1LTT0oL7b — Bindiya (@bindiya_kashyap) May 5, 2022

Today's date sequence had some beautifully shot scenes! Right from the aesthetics, the camera angles, lighting, costumes, set design and music choice, everything was perfect and looked surreal. Need I say anything about our #MaAn!



MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/lYf1n76VCE — Niveditha Srikanth (@NivedithaSrknth) May 5, 2022

She is looking Breathtakingly Gorgeous I can't stop staring at her. @TheRupali How do you manage to look soo soo pretty all the time #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa

MAAN KI PEHLI DATE pic.twitter.com/rhRwaLRXLn — Rupali.Stunning (@Darkshed_) May 5, 2022

I am not gonna try putting any words on it, bcz words will definitely fall short. Better to just sit back and let it flow



MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/8LsCQOpyat — (@Main_Khamakha) May 5, 2022

Soooo beautiful....I figured out why :



Pretty outside + Beautiful inside + Innocence = ACTUAL BEAUTY.... = #RupaliGanguly ... that's what u r

#Anupamaa



video credit: @MonikabhartiMo1 pic.twitter.com/HTrltO2YJD — Random (@Random65060696) May 5, 2022

Well, aren’t the glimpses very romantic and adorable to see?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.