Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral and we have all our hearts!

Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. And this is how they are enjoying their lovey dovey moment together.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 16:07
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral and we have all our hearts!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are enjoying their first date.

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories

Some pictures of their first date have gone viral over the social media wherein both Anupamaa and Anju are both seen very romantic with each other. Rupali aka Anupamaa is seen wearing black coloured shimmery sequined saree and her hair is left open with less makeup whereas Anuj is all decked up in black and white blazer and is looking super duper handsome.

We saw in the pictures that Anuj has kept his hand on Anupamaa’s hair and they both seemed very much lost in themselves. They both are seen holding their hands and walking in a romantic way. They also posed like Titanic’s Rose and Jack. They are hugging and touching each other’s faces as well.

In the viral pictures they were seen dancing and eating as well. Undoubtedly, their chemistry looked indeed very eye pleasing and surely an example of the dream date.

Also read: Love is in the air! Anupamaa's Maan is back with a bang, Check out

Well, aren’t the glimpses very romantic and adorable to see?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Anuj Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production Disney Hotstar Alpana Buch Maan maan ki paheli date TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 16:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Prithvi Zutshi, Shiv Yadav and Vishal Nayak BAGS Star Plus’ upcoming show Parshuram by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.While every day, our diligent...
Swaran Ghar: Love is in the Air! Ajit and Swaran share an intense eye contact
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Swaran Ghar: High-Voltage Drama! Swaran confronts Amber for meeting Nimmo
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court, in connection with the alleged misbehavior of a journalist in the year 2019, through a...
Anupamaa: Court Drama! Vanraj to confront Anupamaa in the courtroom over children’s custody
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Udaariyaan: Interesting! Fateh masterplans for Tanya while Jasmine suspicious about Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Recent Stories
salman
Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case
Latest Video