Love is in the Air! Karan Kundrra was spotted with his darling girlfriend Teja post Naagin 6 shoot

MUMBAI: Fans are excited to see TejRan together. To the fans’ surprise, Bigg Boss 15 contestants were spotted in a car together as Karan accompanied his sweetheart while coming back from Naagin 6 shoot. The two lovebirds were all smiles and giggles and posted happily for shutterbugs.

Luckily for all their shippers, the two have been going strong and have been spotted at multiple locations together, painting the city red with their love. In fact, we even caught a cute Romeo Juliet moment between them as Karan uploaded a video in which he drove to Tejasswi’s house and she was seen waiting on her balcony. Well, it seems like the pictures and videos are not going to stop anytime soon.

30th Jan was a lucky day for Tejasswi as she got crowned bb 15 winner and was revealed to be the protagonist of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 on the same day.

In one of the BB episodes, Karan revealed that he wished to settle down in March of this year. Reacting to this, the Naagin 6 actress said, “A pandit had done this prediction but there is no such scene. We have just come out of the house and there are a lot more things to be talked about and discussed. It is too early to say on this.”

