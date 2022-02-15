Lovely! Ekta Kapoor confirms the return of her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

MUMBAI:Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Tulsi and Mihir had become a part of people’s families. Remember the time when Mihir was killed in the serial? There was outrage among people, and there were protests outside Balaji Telefilms to get the character back.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Karisma Tanna, Gauri Pradhan, and Akashdeep Saigal, became household names.

There is good news for all fans as the show is all set back to come back on your screen.

The show will telecast a rerun on Star Plus from Wednesday, and it will air from Monday to Sunday at 5 PM.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took on to her social media account and said, “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par.”

There is no doubt that this serial is one of the best. No wonder it ran for almost 9 years.

