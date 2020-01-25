Luv and Kush BLACKMAIL Kartik and Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: While Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai is much loved by the audience and the audience loves the chemistry between Kartik and Naira.

It was a while ago that we reported how Naira and Kartik, who have tied the knot again head towards spending their romantic honeymoon night but Kairav starts crying and the couple has to head back home. On the other hand, we also mentioned how Luv and Kush try to make Kairav consume alcohol.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Luv and Kush will be seen getting into yet another chaotic situation where they will blame Kartik and Naira. It will so happen that while the family will be delighted to learn about Gayu’s pregnancy, the lady will be a little insecured about Vansh’s future as she does not want the truth about his birth being revealed to him. While Gayu will confide the same to Naira, Luv will overhear the same and will inform Kush that Vansh is not a Goenka.

Here, Kartik and Naira will also counter back by warning Luv and Kush that they will expose them in front of the whole family and inturn, they will be blackmailed by the brother duo that they will expose the truth about Vansh!

