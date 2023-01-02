Maddam Sir’s Karishma or Yukti Kapoor showers all her Attention on This Little Munchkin on the sets, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around and behind the scenes of their favorite TV shows and celebrities. We are always at the forefront of being the source of entertainment for our readers! Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh, Yukti Kapoor, and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. Shilpa Shinde has recently made an entry on the show.

Also read: Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!

Maddam Sir is one of the most successful comedy shows on TV and one of its kind. It’s a fresh plot and people love to watch Haseena Malik and the Mahila Police Thana in action.

However, the audience doesn’t just await the episodes, but also what happens behind the scenes on the show and the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars!

Maddam Sir recently completed 700 episodes and it was a big milestone for the team and it has become one of the most successful shows on the channel.

Now, we recently came across a BTS video from the sets of the show and it got us very happy!

The cast of the show has gathered around this cutest puppy on the set and Yukti Kapoor seems all too Happy giving the munchkin, all her attention!

Check out the post here!

allowfullscreen>

We are so happy to see that our favorite stars get along so well and have great bonds amidst them.

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Maddam Sir is a heartwarming show with a majorly female lead cast and they have been doing a fabulous job on the show!

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Maddam Sir: Chingari gang arrives at the thana, Saira threatens Karishma to get Shivani released

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS of your favorite shows as we are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata news from your favorite TV shows!