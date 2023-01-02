Maddam Sir’s Karishma or Yukti Kapoor showers all her Attention on This Little Munchkin on the sets, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update straight from the sets of Maddam Sir. We are always at the forefront of being the source of entertainment for our readers!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 19:15
Maddam Sir’s Karishma or Yukti Kapoor showers all her Attention on This Little Munchkin on the sets, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around and behind the scenes of their favorite TV shows and celebrities. We are always at the forefront of being the source of entertainment for our readers! Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh, Yukti Kapoor, and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. Shilpa Shinde has recently made an entry on the show.

Also read: Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!

Maddam Sir is one of the most successful comedy shows on TV and one of its kind. It’s a fresh plot and people love to watch Haseena Malik and the Mahila Police Thana in action.

However, the audience doesn’t just await the episodes, but also what happens behind the scenes on the show and the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars!

Maddam Sir recently completed 700 episodes and it was a big milestone for the team and it has become one of the most successful shows on the channel.

Now, we recently came across a BTS video from the sets of the show and it got us very happy!

The cast of the show has gathered around this cutest puppy on the set and Yukti Kapoor seems all too Happy giving the munchkin, all her attention!

Check out the post here!

 

allowfullscreen>

 

We are so happy to see that our favorite stars get along so well and have great bonds amidst them.

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Maddam Sir is a heartwarming show with a majorly female lead cast and they have been doing a fabulous job on the show!

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Maddam Sir: Chingari gang arrives at the thana, Saira threatens Karishma to get Shivani released

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS of your favorite shows as we are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata news from your favorite TV shows!

BTS TV news Maddam Sir Haseena Karishma Pushpa Aarav Gulki Joshi Yukti Kapoor Sonali Naik TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert TV news TV news BTS bts updates
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors we have in Bollywood. One of his upcoming films is Sri which...
Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan stars as the title character in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone as...
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences. The show stars Disha...
Hina Khan looks absolutely Stunning in This Traditional attire, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its viewers and this time, we have our eyes set on some of Hina...
Recent Stories
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
Saumya Saraswat finally Exacts Revenge on Imlie co-star Chaitrali Gupte, find out what happened?
Saumya Saraswat finally Exacts Revenge on Imlie co-star Chaitrali Gupte, find out what happened?
The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glim
The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glimpse
Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan
Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan
Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal celebrates her Birthday with This Bunch of Special People, check out
Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal celebrates her Birthday with This Bunch of Special People, check out
Dharampatni fans go into a frenzy on Twitter, as episodes finally focus on Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Raviksha Check out the reacti
Dharampatni fans go into a frenzy on Twitter, as episodes finally focus on Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Raviksha Check out the reactions!