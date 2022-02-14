Made for Each Other! Find out the TV celebs who found their partners on the TV sets

MUMBAI: Our television industry is brimming with on-screen couples who are becoming real-life partners. From sharing screen space to sharing their lives, several celebrities are redefining relationship goals.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ co-stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are well recognised for their acting skills, who are ex-lovers on screen but are happily married in real life. Neil and Aishwarya recently tied the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony. They got married last year after dating for almost a year.

Divyanka and Vivek, who starred together in Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', got married in July 2016. The couple, who also won the Nach Baliye 8 trophy, is one of most popular television couples.

‘Sasural Simar Ka's Prem aka Dheeraj and Udaan's Tina aka Vinny Arora got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2016. Dheeraj and Vinny began dating after meeting on the sets of 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg'. Before getting married, the couple dated for 6 years.

Ram and Gautami met on the show 'Ghar Ek Mandir'. The adorable couple tied the knot on February 14, 2003, i.e Valentine’s Day against all the odds.

‘Kutumb’ fameHiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan turned to a real-life couple in 2004, and their delight was quadrupled when their twins, Nevaan and Katya, were born in 2009.

Debina and Gurmeet met through common friends and dated for almost 5 years. Gurmeet finally proposed to Debina with a diamond solitaire on the reality TV show Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In 2011, the couple got married and are now expecting their first child together.

Ravi and Sargun first met on the sets '12/24 Karol Bagh' where they played the role of husband and wife in the show. Sargun initially thought he was crazy, but she eventually realised that they are quite similar in nature, which is why they were drawn to each other. The couple began dating, and soon after, on the sets of Nach Baliye, Ravi went down on his knees to propose to his ladylove. They got married in 2013.

Kishwer and Suyyash first met on the sets of their show, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, and quickly became friends. They even talked on the phone until 7 in the morning after their shoot. The cupid's arrow hit the couple, and they chose to spend the rest of their lives together. They got married in 2016 in a lavish affair.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have kept their relationship a secret since they began dating, and their engagement in October 2017 came as a surprise to their fans. In 2018, the couple got married. The actors who fell in love on the sets of 'Suryaputra Karn'.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2016. They met on the sets of' Miley Jab Hum Tum'. During the show, their on-screen romance blossomed into something deeper, and they kept their relationship a secret for 7 years. Throughout their Nach Baliye journey, their unconditional support, love, and understanding for each other was evident.

Ravish and Mughda met on the sets of their show 'Satrangi Sasural' and fell in love. They realised their love for each other and decided to get married. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

