Madhuri Talkies to return with second season?

MUMBAI: Director and producer of Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani on Life OK, Arvind Babbal has directed television series like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi Baharein, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Jiya Jale, Durgeshnandini, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, and Chhoti Maa ... Ek Anokha Bandhan.

Mr Babbal also directed popular thriller series titled Madhuri Talkies featuring Sagar Wahi and Aishwariya Sharma in the lead roles.

According to our sources, the Applause Entertainment created series for MX Player will most likely return with second season.

We tried reaching out to Mr Arvind but he remained unavailable for comment.

Arvind Babbal is also bringing a new show on Zee TV

