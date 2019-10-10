News

Madhurima Roy bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
10 Oct 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy).

We already reported exclusively about Anveshi Jain, Rahul Dev, Utkarsh Gupta, and Bhavin Bhanushali bagging the project

(Read hereRahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA).

Now, the latest update is that actress Madhurima Roy will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to portray.

Madhurima has been a part of projects like Criminal Justice and Kaushiki.

We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.

