Madhurima Roy bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy).

We already reported exclusively about Anveshi Jain, Rahul Dev, Utkarsh Gupta, and Bhavin Bhanushali bagging the project

(Read here: Rahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA).

Now, the latest update is that actress Madhurima Roy will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to portray.

Madhurima has been a part of projects like Criminal Justice and Kaushiki.

We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.